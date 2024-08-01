Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

March 2026 Cruises to Africa

March 2026 Cruises to Africa

We found you 15 cruises

Nautica
Nautica
Nautica Cabins
Nautica
Nautica Dining
Nautica
Nautica Activity/Entertainment
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

11 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Richards Bay • Maputo • Toliara • Port Louis

412 reviews
Mar 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

3 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Madeira • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas +1 more

635 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Antsiranana • Nosy Be • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth +2 more

3,056 reviews
Mar 3, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

20 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Banjul • Dakar +5 more

3,056 reviews
Mar 15, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

46 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

27 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Madeira • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas

635 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas • Madeira • Tenerife

635 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Fujairah • Salalah • Red Sea • Jeddah • Red Sea • Safaga • Aqaba • Suez Canal +4 more

360 reviews
Mar 20, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Salalah • Jeddah • Yanbu, Ras Al Abyadh • Suez Canal • Rhodes +2 more

274 reviews
Mar 22, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Maldives • Colombo • Trincomalee • Hambantota • Kochi • Mormugao • Mumbai

274 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

12 Nights

<p>passage Through Egypt </p>

Port: Safaga • Cairo • Safaga • Dendera • Haifa • Luxor • Kom Ombo • Aswan • Abu Simbel • Aswan

5 reviews
View All Prices

Related Cruises

October 2024 Cruises to Africa

October 2024 Cruises to Africa

November 2024 Cruises to Africa

November 2024 Cruises to Africa

December 2024 Cruises to Africa

December 2024 Cruises to Africa

January 2025 Cruises to Africa

January 2025 Cruises to Africa

February 2025 Cruises to Africa

February 2025 Cruises to Africa

March 2025 Cruises to Africa

March 2025 Cruises to Africa

April 2025 Cruises to Africa

April 2025 Cruises to Africa

May 2025 Cruises to Africa

May 2025 Cruises to Africa

June 2025 Cruises to Africa

June 2025 Cruises to Africa

July 2025 Cruises to Africa

July 2025 Cruises to Africa

August 2025 Cruises to Africa

August 2025 Cruises to Africa

September 2025 Cruises to Africa

September 2025 Cruises to Africa

October 2025 Cruises to Africa

October 2025 Cruises to Africa

November 2025 Cruises to Africa

November 2025 Cruises to Africa

December 2025 Cruises to Africa

December 2025 Cruises to Africa

January 2026 Cruises to Africa

January 2026 Cruises to Africa

February 2026 Cruises to Africa

February 2026 Cruises to Africa

March 2026 Cruises to Africa

March 2026 Cruises to Africa

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 1st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.