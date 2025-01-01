April 2026 Cruises to Africa

We found you 23 cruises

Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Cabins
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Dining
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

16 Nights

16 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Singapore • Phuket • Maldives • Seychelles • Nosy Be • Port Louis

2,194
Apr 13, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Viking Osiris (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
Viking Osiris reveals both Scandinavian and Egyptian design touches (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
On tour in Egypt with Viking (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
Infinity Pool aboard Viking Osiris (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

1
Viking River Cruises
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Cabins
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Dining
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Antsiranana • Nosy Be • Port Elizabeth • Mossel Bay+1 more

2,194
Apr 29, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
MSC Musica
MSC Musica
MSC Musica Cabins
MSC Musica
MSC Musica Dining
MSC Musica
MSC Musica Activity/Entertainment
MSC Musica
MSC Musica
MSC Musica

7 Nights

7 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Madeira • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas

640
Apr 3, 2026
MSC Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Mayotte • Nosy Be • Richards Bay • Durban • Cape Town

88
Apr 24, 2026
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaSplendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

1
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Madeira • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas+1 more

640
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

5
Viking River Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaSplendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

35
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

3 Nights

3 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Durban

316
Apr 14, 2026
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas • Madeira • Tenerife

640
Apr 5, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

15 Nights  AfricaSingapore To Mumbai

Port: Singapore • Kelang • George Town, Penang • Phuket • Port Blair • Hambantota • Colombo+3 more

30
Apr 11, 2026
Crystal

