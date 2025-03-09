Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Silversea Cruises to Africa

We found you 16 cruises

16 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Maputo • Nosy Be • Antsiranana • Seychelles

366 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
10 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Zanzibar • Nosy Be • Seychelles

366 reviews
Dec 18, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices
15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Port Elizabeth • East London • Richards Bay +2 more

366 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

17 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Durban • Richards Bay • Fort Dauphin • Pointe des Galets • Port Louis +2 more

274 reviews
Feb 18, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices
16 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Antsiranana • Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Fort Dauphin • East London +2 more

366 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

10 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Antsiranana • Pointe des Galets • Port Louis • Seychelles

366 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

13 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Langebaan • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • East London +1 more

274 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Mormugao • Kochi • Hambantota • Trincomalee • Colombo • Maldives • Seychelles

274 reviews
Dec 22, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Crete • Rhodes • Suez Canal • Yanbu, Ras Al Abyadh • Jeddah +2 more

274 reviews
Dec 5, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Salalah • Jeddah • Yanbu, Ras Al Abyadh • Suez Canal • Rhodes +2 more

274 reviews
Mar 22, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Maldives • Colombo • Trincomalee • Hambantota • Kochi • Mormugao • Mumbai

274 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

17 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Antsiranana • Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Fort Dauphin • Durban +2 more

274 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

32 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Maputo • Nosy Be • Antsiranana • Seychelles • Maldives • Kochi +5 more

366 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

47 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Port Elizabeth • East London • Richards Bay +14 more

366 reviews
Feb 22, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

32 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Durban • Richards Bay • Fort Dauphin • Pointe des Galets • Port Louis +9 more

274 reviews
Feb 18, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

