Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Africa

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Africa

We found you 29 cruises

Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Compass Rose on Seven Seas Navigator (Photo: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 4.02.12 P M
Seven Seas Navigator

25 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Seville • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote +16 more

325 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Voyager
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Voyager

19 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte +8 more

360 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Voyager
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Voyager

23 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean +13 more

360 reviews
Jun 4, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Voyager
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Voyager

19 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Cruising • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean • Nosy Be • Mayotte +7 more

360 reviews
May 16, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
24 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean • Agadir • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Atlantic Ocean • Mindelo +13 more

63 reviews
Nov 12, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

35 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean +21 more

397 reviews
May 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Seville • Atlantic Ocean • Lanzarote • Tenerife +15 more

360 reviews
Dec 19, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Cruising • Muscat • Cruising • Red Sea • Jeddah • Red Sea • Aqaba • Safaga +7 more

360 reviews
Mar 3, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

53 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Langkawi • Phuket • Galle • Colombo • Kochi • Mangalore • Mormugao +31 more

397 reviews
Apr 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Fujairah • Muscat • Cruising • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean +8 more

360 reviews
Dec 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Indian Ocean • Port Elizabeth • Durban • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte • Nosy Be +7 more

360 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte +8 more

325 reviews
Nov 25, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Atlantic Ocean • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Atlantic Ocean • Mindelo +12 more

325 reviews
Nov 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte +8 more

325 reviews
Dec 2, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Doha • Dubai • Cruising • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean • Nosy Be • Mayotte +7 more

325 reviews
May 22, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

