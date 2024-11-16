Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Africa

We found you 20 cruises

21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Lisbon • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Dakar • Banjul • Abidjan +4 more

2,184 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Seychelles • Nosy Be • Pointe des Galets • Port Louis

3,056 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
13 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Durban • Richards Bay • Nosy Be • Antsiranana +2 more

2,184 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Nosy Be • Seychelles • Muscat • Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha

3,056 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Seychelles • Nosy Be • Pointe des Galets • Port Louis

2,184 reviews
Apr 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Banjul • Dakar +5 more

2,184 reviews
May 14, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Nosy Be • Antsiranana +2 more

3,056 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Taolagnaro • Maputo • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth +2 more

3,056 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Banjul • Dakar +3 more

3,056 reviews
Mar 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
17 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Muscat • Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Nosy Be +2 more

3,056 reviews
Feb 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
16 Nights

Africa-asia

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Nosy Be • Seychelles • Maldives • Colombo • Phuket +1 more

3,056 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Taolagnaro • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth • Mossel Bay +1 more

3,056 reviews
Mar 1, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Barcelona • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Dakar • Banjul • Abidjan +4 more

3,056 reviews
Nov 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
16 Nights

Africa-asia

Port: Doha • Dubai • Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Nosy Be • Port Louis

3,056 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Antsiranana • Nosy Be • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth +2 more

3,056 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
