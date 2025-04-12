Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Crystal Cruises to Africa

Crystal Cruises to Africa

We found you 6 cruises

14 Nights

Csy-014-250412

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Namibe • Luanda • São Tomé • Cotonou • Accra

16 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices

13 Nights

Cape Town, South Africa To Mahe, Seychelles

Port: Cape Town • Monterey • Durban • Taolagnaro • Port Louis • Terre-de-Haut • Seychelles

16 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

Dubai To Doha

Port: Dubai • Sir Bani Yas Island • Al Manamah • Kuwait City • Doha

16 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices

11 Nights

Jeddah To Dubai

Port: Jeddah • Salalah • Muscat • Khasab • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

16 reviews
Dec 10, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices
9 Nights

Csy-009-241214

Port: Accra • Walvis Bay • Cape Town

16 reviews
Dec 14, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Csy-015-250328

Port: Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Island of Mozambique • Durban • Port Elizabeth +2 more

16 reviews
Mar 28, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices

