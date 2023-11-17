  • Newsletter
Cruises for the Disabled from Yokohama

We found you 56 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Regatta

16 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Shimizu • Kobe • Hiroshima •

Aburatsu • East China Sea • Ryukyu Island

+8 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

12 Nights
Best Of Japan Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Shimizu • Osaka •

Hiroshima • Pusan • Hakodate • Aormori

+1 more

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

11 Nights
Northeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Kagoshima • Taipei •

Hong Kong • Da Nang • Singapore

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

12 Nights
Best Of Japan Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Shimizu • Osaka •

Hiroshima • Pusan • Aormori • Hakodate

+1 more

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Nights
Northeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Kagoshima • Nagasaki •

Taipei • Hong Kong • Da Nang • Singapore

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Best Of Japan Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Kobe • Osaka • Hiroshima •

Nagasaki • Jelu Island • Kagoshima • Shimizu

+1 more

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Asia - Japan

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Shimizu • Nagoya • Osaka •

Himeji • Okinawa • Ryukyu Island • Jelu Island

+1 more

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Best Of Japan Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Kobe • Osaka • Hiroshima •

Nagasaki • Jelu Island • Kagoshima • Shimizu

+1 more

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Best Of Japan Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Kobe • Osaka • Hiroshima •

Pusan • Hakodate • Aormori • Shimizu • Yokohama

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
North Pacific Crossing

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Kushiro • Kodiak •

Glacier Bay • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Southern Japan

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Okinawa • Ryukyu Island •

Hualien • Taipei • Kagoshima • Aburatsu • Kochi

+2 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Japan & Taiwan

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Aburatsu • Amami Oshima •

Okinawa • Ryukyu Island • Hualien • Taipei

+5 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Japan's Crafts & Cherry Blossoms

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Hiroshima • Shimonoseki •

Pusan • Tsuruga • Toyama • Sakata • Hakodate

+3 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Circle Japan

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Aormori • Otaru • Hakodate •

Akita • Sokcho • Sakaiminato • Fukuoka

+6 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

30 Nights
Japan & North Pacific Crossing Collector

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Omaezaki, Japan • Kobe •

Kochi • Kanmon Strait • Fukuoka • Sokcho

+13 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

