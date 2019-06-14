Cruises out of Warnemunde

Cruises out of Warnemunde

We found you 31 cruises

MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

512 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Common Warnemunde Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Warnemunde?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including MSC Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Warnemunde?

Most commonly, cruises from Warnemunde go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Baltic Sea, Italy, France, and Spain.

How many days are cruises from Warnemunde?

Warnemunde cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Warnemunde cost?

Starting at just $759, choose the perfect cruise from Warnemunde that fits your traveling desires.

Warnemunde Cruise Reviews

Cruise on MSC Poesia to Greenland

In general the cruise was very pleasant and interesting because the itinerary that included Greenland.Entertaiment - the entertainment in the Teatro Carlo Felice was in general good and with high level of artists.Read More
User Avatar
HGorfinkel

A very enjoyable cruise

), good variety Posibility for a small forfait to be able to drink freely, recommendable Nice cabin Interior a bit over the top but that is what a cruise ship is about Entertainment for everyone, even opera The excursions were expensive but mostly worth it except the one to Stockholm, not worth the money due to a guide who could not stop blablabla in musea and so we only saw about 1 little square for 5 minutes of Stockholm, not pleased about that I did report this to MSC but have had no feedback on it We had a very good time and plan todo another MSC cruiseVery good service Everything very well organised When you arrive, when you leave , good system with the luggage Leaving the boat for an excursion and coming back was elaborate due to safety measurements Good food in the buffets and restaurants (Tomi!!Read More
User Avatar
Groentjes

7 Nights Cruise to North Europe on Costa Favalosa

One suggestion for those Taking this Cruise at Warnemunde Germany. Warnemunde is nearly 2 to 4 hours by Train or Coach from Hamburg or Berlin.Read More
User Avatar
suku40

Baltic Cruise on Regal Princess

The ports of call on this cruise were Warnemunde Germany, Oslo Norway, Copenhagen Denmark, Stockholm Sweden, Helsinki Finland, St Petersburg Russia, (2 days), and Tallinn Estonia.Read More
User Avatar
Badgrbob

