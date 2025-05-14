Find Vancouver windstar star seeker Cruises

Powered by AI

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Cabins
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Dining
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

9 Nights

9 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle • Kauai • Honolulu

2,903
Oct 4, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Cabins
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Dining
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,265
Celebrity Cruises
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Cabins
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Dining
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Activity/Entertainment
Grand Princess
Grand Princess
Grand Princess

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Los Angeles

1,632
Aug 26, 2025
Princess Cruises
Nieuw Amsterdam Cabins
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Dining
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Casino (Photo: Holland America)
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 29, 2026
Holland America Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

1 Nights

1 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle

1,226
Holland America Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  HawaiiHawaii - Other

Port: Vancouver • Maui • Kauai • Hilo • Kona • Honolulu

2,194
Jun 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

56 Nights

56 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • San Diego • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Fanning Island+18 more

580
Sep 24, 2025
Holland America Line

30 Nights

30 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Hilo • Kailua • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai+8 more

825
Sep 19, 2026
Oceania Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas+12 more

1,226
Oct 5, 2025
Holland America Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles

163
May 15, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  Pacific CoastalTranspacific

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Skagway • Kushiro • Hakodate • Yokohama

2,194
Oct 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Pacific Ocean • Klawock • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier+1 more

282
May 14, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Inside Passage Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan+2 more

1,682
Royal Caribbean International

18 Nights

18 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Kona • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Hilo • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 11, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Klawock • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier+1 more

282
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.