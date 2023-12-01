  • Newsletter
Luxury Cruises from Ushuaia

Luxury Cruises from Ushuaia

We found you 37 cruises

Viking Octantis

12 Nights
Antarctic Explorer

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cruising •

Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

166 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Polaris

12 Nights
Antarctic Explorer

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cruising •

Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Commandant Charcot

28 Nights
Antarctica Cruise

Ports:Ushuaia (leaving) • Drake Passage • Amundsen •

Ross Sea Region

+4 more

8 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Boreal

10 Nights
Antarctica Cruise

Ports:Ushuaia (leaving) • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

59 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

14 Nights
Antarctic Adventure

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cruising •

Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Argentina & The Chilean Fjords

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cape Horn •

Garibaldi Fjord • Chilean Fjords • Antarctica

+5 more

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

42 Nights
Antarctic Explorer & The Americas

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cruising •

Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

+23 more

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights
Antarctica Cruise

Ports:Ushuaia (leaving) • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

112 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Antarctica & South Georgia Island

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia •

South Atlantic Ocean • West Point • Antarctica

+7 more

166 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Chilean Fjords & Patagonia Explorer

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cape Horn •

Garibaldi Fjord • Chilean Fjords • Antarctica

+6 more

166 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

68 Nights
Longitudinal World Cruise V

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cruising •

Antarctica • South Atlantic Ocean

+47 more

166 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Antarctica Cruise

Ports:Ushuaia (leaving) • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

54 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

41 Nights
Antarctic Explorer & The Americas

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cruising •

Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

+20 more

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Antarctica Cruise

Ports:Ushuaia (leaving) • Drake Passage •

Pourquoi-Pas Island • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

8 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Chilean Fjords & Patagonia Explorer

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cape Horn •

Garibaldi Fjord • Chilean Fjords • Antarctica

+6 more

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

