18 Nights

Antarctica & South Georgia Island

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • South Atlantic Ocean • West Point • Port Stanley +7 more

186 reviews
Viking Expeditions
47 Nights

Antarctica,chile & The Americas

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • South Atlantic Ocean • South Georgia +27 more

186 reviews
Feb 20, 2025
Viking Expeditions
68 Nights

Longitudinal World Cruise V

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • South Atlantic Ocean • South Georgia +39 more

186 reviews
Feb 20, 2025
Viking Expeditions
18 Nights

Antarctica & South Georgia Island

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • South Atlantic Ocean • West Point • Antarctica • South Atlantic Ocean +6 more

186 reviews
Viking Expeditions
68 Nights

Longitudinal World Cruise Vi

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • South Atlantic Ocean • South Georgia +42 more

186 reviews
Feb 24, 2026
Viking Expeditions
13 Nights

Argentina & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cape Horn • Garibaldi Fjord • Chilean Fjords • Antarctica +5 more

186 reviews
Viking Expeditions
12 Nights

Antarctic Explorer

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

186 reviews
Viking Expeditions
