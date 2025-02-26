Find Ushuaia Seabourn Pursuit Cruises

Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

20 Nights

20 Nights  AntarcticaTour P518-t5sa17

Port: Ushuaia • Garibaldi Fjord • Punta Arenas • Strait of Magellan • Bruggen Glacier+4 more

16
Feb 26, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

20 Nights

20 Nights  AntarcticaTour P514-t5san3

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Falkland Islands • Carcass Island+2 more

16
Jan 25, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

12 Nights

12 Nights  AntarcticaTour P515-t5san4

Port: Ushuaia

16
Feb 14, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

10 Nights

10 Nights  AntarcticaTour P556-t5san2

Port: Ushuaia

16
Nov 27, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
10 Nights

10 Nights  AntarcticaTour P559-t5san2

Port: Ushuaia

16
Dec 7, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  AntarcticaTour P612-t6san2

Port: Ushuaia

16
Jan 16, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

20 Nights

20 Nights  AntarcticaTour P621-t6san3

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Falkland Islands • Carcass Island+2 more

16
Feb 27, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  AntarcticaTour P665-t6san2

Port: Ushuaia

16
Dec 12, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  AntarcticaTour P710-t7san4

Port: Ushuaia

16
Jan 11, 2027
Seabourn Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  AntarcticaTour P714-t7san2

Port: Ushuaia

16
Feb 2, 2027
Seabourn Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  AntarcticaTour P719-t7san2

Port: Ushuaia

16
Mar 4, 2027
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

34 Nights

34 Nights  AntarcticaTour P621a-t6sa11

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Falkland Islands • Carcass Island+12 more

16
Feb 27, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

33 Nights

33 Nights  AntarcticaTour P624a-t6pp20

Port: Ushuaia • Puerto Williams • Garibaldi Fjord • Katakolon • Punta Arenas • Strait of Magellan+13 more

16
Mar 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  AntarcticaTour P624-t6sa12

Port: Ushuaia • Puerto Williams • Garibaldi Fjord • Katakolon • Punta Arenas • Strait of Magellan+5 more

16
Mar 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

60 Nights

60 Nights  AntarcticaTour P624c-t6pp22

Port: Ushuaia • Puerto Williams • Garibaldi Fjord • Katakolon • Punta Arenas • Strait of Magellan+29 more

16
Mar 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

