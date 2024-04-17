  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Luxury Cruises from Toronto

Luxury Cruises from Toronto

We found you 13 cruises

Viking Polaris

12 Night
Canadian Discovery

51 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Viking Polaris

14 Night
Canada & East Coast Explorer

51 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Viking Octantis

7 Night
Niagara & The Great Lakes

166 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Polaris

7 Night
Niagara & The Great Lakes

51 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

12 Night
Canadian Discovery

51 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Canada & The Atlantic Coastline

166 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Great Lakes Collection

166 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

26 Night
Canada & The Northwest Passage

166 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Niagara & The Great Lakes

51 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Great Lakes Collection

51 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Canada & Greenland Explorer

166 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Great Lakes Collection

166 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Canada & East Coast Explorer

166 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Auckland

429 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Bordeaux

62 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Broome

36 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Budapest

521 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Cairns

162 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Callao

110 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Cannes

550 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Cartagena

875 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Dubai

260 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Istanbul

430 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Juneau

1,855 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Tilbury

67 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Messina

441 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Manhattan

1,147 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Singapore

661 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Venice

1,608 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from New York

Luxury Cruises from Doha

9 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Taipei (Keelung)

66 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map