Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Photo: Diego Grandi/Shutterstock)

Plan your next unforgettable cruise voyages from Toronto, Canada with Cruise Critic. Cruise Critic is a comprehensive platform that allows you to easily shop and compare prices from top cruise lines and online travel agents. Find the best rates and take advantage of bonus offers such as free gratuities, drinks, cancellation, onboard credit, specialty dining, and shore excursions.

The Port of Toronto, located in Canada’s largest city, is an appealing gateway for both international and domestic travelers. The cruise line that primarily sails out of the Toronto cruise terminal is Viking Expeditions. You can find cruise itineraries to Niagara Falls and around the Great Lakes or explore down the East Coast to Florida. If you’re feeling more adventurous you can sail the Northwest Passage to Greenland.

At Cruise Critic, we offer many benefits to enhance your planning experience. Read verified member reviews on Toronto cruises to help you make informed decisions. Save your favorite cruises and track pricing trends to secure the best deal. With the ability to book cruises into 2026 and conveniently compare pricing all in one place, Cruise Critic allows you to plan your cruise with confidence. Engage with the Cruise Critic community through our Canadian Cruisers forum, where you can connect with fellow travelers, participate in discussions, and benefit from their experiences and insights. Start exploring now and embark on an exciting cruise from Toronto with Cruise Critic!

  • Common Toronto Cruise questions

  • What cruise lines depart from Toronto?

  • What cruise trip options do I have from Toronto?

We found you 21 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)

7 Night
Niagara & The Great Lakes

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Viking Polaris
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani

14 Night
Canada & East Coast Explorer

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)

14 Night
Great Lakes Collection

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)

14 Night
Great Lakes Collection

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Arctic Cruise

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

26 Night
Canada & The Northwest Passage

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Niagara & The Great Lakes

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

15 Night
Canada & The Atlantic Coastline

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Canada & East Coast Explorer

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Canadian Discovery

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Canadian Discovery

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Niagara & The Great Lakes

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Great Lakes Collection

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Great Lakes Collection

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Night
Canada & The Northwest Passage

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Common Toronto Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Toronto?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Ponant, and Viking Expeditions.

What cruise trip options do I have from Toronto?

Most commonly, cruises from Toronto go to exciting destinations such as Canada & New England, North America River, Arctic, Mississippi River, and US River.

How many days are cruises from Toronto?

Toronto cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Toronto cost?

Starting at just $5,995, choose the perfect cruise from Toronto that fits your traveling desires.

Toronto Cruise Reviews

A great itinerary really made this trip memorable

When we boarded the bus to take us to the Toronto docks which we expected to be a short distance from the included Toronto hotel, no one told us we would be on a 3 hour ride.Read More
User Avatar
MommaB6119

Perfection

This Great Lake cruise was a wonderful voyage from Toronto to Milwaukee. The entertainment on ship was excellent and completely enjoyable. It was a wonderful 8 days.Read More
User Avatar
Noras Navy

Beautiful Ship and Excellent Cruise

I would say, however, that I did not appreciate that Georgian Bay was pretty much a 6 hour bus journey from Toronto.Read More
User Avatar
Chegs

A Unique and splendid cruise

We started in Toronto and finished in Duluth.Read More
User Avatar
kmisen55

