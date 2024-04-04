Plan your next unforgettable cruise voyages from Toronto, Canada with Cruise Critic. Cruise Critic is a comprehensive platform that allows you to easily shop and compare prices from top cruise lines and online travel agents. Find the best rates and take advantage of bonus offers such as free gratuities, drinks, cancellation, onboard credit, specialty dining, and shore excursions.

The Port of Toronto, located in Canada’s largest city, is an appealing gateway for both international and domestic travelers. The cruise line that primarily sails out of the Toronto cruise terminal is Viking Expeditions. You can find cruise itineraries to Niagara Falls and around the Great Lakes or explore down the East Coast to Florida. If you’re feeling more adventurous you can sail the Northwest Passage to Greenland.

You can find verified member reviews on Toronto cruises, book cruises into 2026, and compare pricing. The Cruise Critic community includes a Canadian Cruisers forum where you can connect with fellow travelers and benefit from their experiences and insights.