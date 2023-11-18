  • Newsletter
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Tokyo

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Tokyo

We found you 101 cruises

Norwegian Jewel

10 Nights
Asia - Japan

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Shimizu • Nagoya • Kobe •

Okinawa • Japan • Nagasaki • Jelu Island

+1 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit

10 Nights
Asia - Japan

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Shimizu • Nagoya • Kobe •

Kochi • Okinawa • Miyako Jima • Hualien

+1 more

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess

15 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Miyako Island • Aormori •

Hakodate • Hokkaido • Kushiro • Whittier

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

13 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Aormori • Sakata • Kanazawa •

Sakaiminato • Pusan • Nagasaki • Aburatsu

+4 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Hitachinaka • Toyama •

Tsuruga • Sakaiminato • Pusan • Kagoshima

+1 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Japan Taiwan & The Philippines

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Osaka • Okinawa •

Ryukyu Island • Taipei • Kaohsiung • Manila

+3 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Miyako Island • Aormori •

Hakodate • Hokkaido • Kushiro • Whittier

+5 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Transpacific

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Sendai • Hakodate • Aormori •

Dutch Harbor • Kodiak • Homer • Seward

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Nagasaki • Jelu Island •

Kagoshima • Shimizu • Tokyo

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Kushiro • Hakodate • Otaru •

Jelu Island • Kagoshima • Tokyo

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Pusan •

Sasebo • Shimonoseki • Kanmon Strait • Beppu

+2 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Aormori • Sakata • Toyama •

Sakaiminato • Pusan • Nagasaki • Shimizu

+1 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Toba • Osaka • Taipei •

Hong Kong • Da Nang • Nha Trang

+2 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Japan The Philippines & Far East Collector

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Osaka • Okinawa •

Ryukyu Island • Taipei • Kaohsiung • Manila

+11 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Shimizu • Osaka • Japan •

Okinawa • Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • Hong Kong

+3 more

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

