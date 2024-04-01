Common Tokyo Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Tokyo?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Princess Cruises.
What cruise trip options do I have from Tokyo?
Most commonly, cruises from Tokyo go to exciting destinations such as Asia, Europe - All, World Cruise, France, and Europe River.
How many days are cruises from Tokyo?
Tokyo cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Tokyo cost?
Starting at just $539, choose the perfect cruise from Tokyo that fits your traveling desires.