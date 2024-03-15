Cruises out of Tenerife

Cruises out of Tenerife

We found you 31 cruises

MSC Opera
MSC Opera

11 Night
World Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Opera
MSC Opera

7 Night
Africa Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina
Marina

10 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

820 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Marina
Marina

12 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

820 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Africa Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Captivating Canary Islands 8d Sct-lis

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Africa Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Africa Cruise

310 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Canary Islands Idyll 10d Sct-sct

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Canary Islands Idyll 10d Sct-sct

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
Canaries, Casablanca & The Costa Del Sol 18d Sct-b...

128 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Canary Islands Idyll 10d Sct-sct

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Canary Islands Idyll 10d Sct-sct

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Canary Islands Idyll 10d Sct-sct

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

13 Night
Positioning Emirates Cruise

38 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

Common Tenerife Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Tenerife?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Windstar Cruises, Costa Cruises, and Oceania Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Tenerife?

Most commonly, cruises from Tenerife go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, Europe - Western Mediterranean, World Cruise, and Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Tenerife?

Tenerife cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Tenerife cost?

Starting at just $179, choose the perfect cruise from Tenerife that fits your traveling desires.

Tenerife Cruise Reviews

Excellent Service All The Way

Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote - can be done easily '' on your own.Read More
User Avatar
Sea Blue Skies

Things ain’t what they used to be …

Have cruised many times, usually on P and O, this time we flew to Tenerife, cruised around Canaries, Madeira, mainland Spain, Sardinia, and Greece.Read More
User Avatar
Maidmarion66

Oceania is not what it was

We have just returned from a 12 night cruise on Oceania Sirena from Tenerife to Southampton. Oceania used to be our favourite cruise line both for its itineraries and the quality of the food.Read More
User Avatar
Captain Povey

Excellent food, service and entertainment!

TUI were amazing with their flight from London Luton to Tenerife which went smoothly with no delays and great onboard service.Read More
User Avatar
Rishigudka

