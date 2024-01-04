We found you 20 cruises
Ports:Bali (leaving) • Lombok • Celukan Bawang •
Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore
Ports:Bali (leaving) • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta •
Kelang • Singapore • Nha Trang • Phu My
•
+1 more
Ports:Bali (leaving) • Coron • Manila • Kao-Hsiung •
Taipei • Okinawa • Kagoshima • Osaka • Yokohama
Ports:Bali (leaving) • Surabaya • Semarang • Cruising •
South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang
•
+5 more
Ports:Bali (leaving) • Coron • Manila •
Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong
•
+26 more
Ports:Bali (leaving) • Coron • Manila •
Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong
Ports:Bali (leaving) • Semarang • Kelang • Penang •
Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok
Ports:Bali (leaving) • Lembar • Celukan Bawang •
Semarang • Melaka • Kelang • Phu My • Nha Trang
•
+1 more
Ports:Bali (leaving) • Cruising • Broome •
Indian Ocean • Geraldton • Perth • Busselton
•
+11 more
Ports:Bali (leaving) • Baubau • Ternate • Bitung •
Boracay • Manila • Kao-Hsiung • Hong Kong
Ports:Bali (leaving) • Semarang • Singapore • Kuching •
Kota Kinabalu • Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang
•
+1 more
Ports:Bali (leaving) • Komodo Island • Cruising •
Darwin • Cruising • Thursday Island • Cruising
•
+11 more
Ports:Bali (leaving) • Surabaya • Semarang • Cruising •
Singapore • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City
•
+4 more
