  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Luxury Cruises from Tanah Ampo

Luxury Cruises from Tanah Ampo

We found you 30 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

16 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Coron • Manila • Kao-Hsiung •

Taipei • Okinawa • Kagoshima • Osaka • Yokohama

257 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus

12 Nights
Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta •

Cruising • Singapore • Kelang • Cruising

+2 more

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner

16 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Surabaya • Semarang • Cruising •

South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang

+5 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Odyssey

62 Nights
Tropical Treasures To Alaska Wonders

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Coron • Manila •

Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

+26 more

211 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

18 Nights
Philippines & Vietnam In Depth

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Coron • Manila •

Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

211 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

25 Nights
Extended Great Barrier Reef & Indonesian Explorati...

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Lembar • Loh Liang • Ende •

Pulau Banda • Kokas • Triton Bay • Tual

+10 more

122 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Surabaya • Cruising •

South China Sea • Muara, Vietnam

+10 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

30 Nights
Australia,new Zealand & Indonesia

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Lombok • Komodo Island •

Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Thursday Island

+21 more

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Cruising • Broome •

Indian Ocean • Geraldton • Perth • Busselton

+11 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Indonesia & The Philippines

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Baubau • Ternate • Bitung •

Boracay • Manila • Kao-Hsiung • Hong Kong

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Bali To Bangkok

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Semarang • Kelang • Penang •

Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok

3 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Gili Mas • Komodo Island •

Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Cairns

+6 more

248 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Semarang • Singapore • Kuching •

Kota Kinabalu • Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang

+1 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Komodo & The Australian Coast

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Lombok • Komodo Island •

Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Thursday Island

+9 more

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

25 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Komodo Island • Cruising •

Darwin • Cruising • Thursday Island • Cruising

+11 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Family Friendly Cruises from Tanah Ampo

149 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Tanah Ampo

149 Reviews

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Tanah Ampo

149 Reviews

Singles Cruises from Tanah Ampo

149 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from Tanah Ampo

149 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from Tanah Ampo

149 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from Tanah Ampo

149 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Tanah Ampo

149 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map