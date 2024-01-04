  • Newsletter
Family Cruises from Tanah Ampo

We found you 9 cruises

Celebrity Millennium

12 Nights
12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Lombok • Celukan Bawang •

Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel

11 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta •

Kelang • Singapore • Nha Trang • Phu My

+1 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

11 Nights
11 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Lombok • Celukan Bawang •

Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Mariner

16 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Surabaya • Semarang • Cruising •

South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang

+5 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

12 Nights
Bali, Malaysia & Thailand

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Lombok • Celukan Bawang •

Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Lembar • Celukan Bawang •

Semarang • Melaka • Kelang • Phu My • Nha Trang

+1 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Bali To Bangkok

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Semarang • Kelang • Penang •

Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok

3 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Surabaya • Cruising •

Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok

+6 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Lands Of Smiles

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Probolinggo • Semarang •

Singapore • Ko Samui • Bangkok • Ko Kood

+1 more

11 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

