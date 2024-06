I had sailed with Princess Cruises from Taiwan in 2016 and had a very bad experience in their dinning room that prompted me to sent a written complaint to their executive office and I would think they would have made some improvements already, but I was disappointed again by their dinning room service this time.My voyage with Majestic Princess from Taiwan this time confirmed that they must have either brought the worst dinning room wait staffs from other ships to be on this one or these people are just untrained.