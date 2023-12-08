  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Fitness Cruises from Tahiti

Fitness Cruises from Tahiti

We found you 46 cruises

Norwegian Spirit

15 Nights
South Pacific

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea •

Apia, Samoa • Lautoka • Fiji • Noumea • Sydney

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

10 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva •

Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

10 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva •

Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

10 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva •

Rangiroa • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Tahiti

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

18 Nights
South Pacific

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Bora Bora • Rarotonga •

Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Vava'u • Lautoka

+3 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Bora Bora • Raiatea •

Rangiroa • Nuku Hiva • Hilo • Kailua • Maui

+2 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Hawaii - Other

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea • Hilo •

Maui • Kauai • Honolulu

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Hawaii - Other

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Bora Bora • Raiatea •

Maui • Kauai • Hilo • Honolulu

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Hawaii - Other

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea • Bora Bora •

Rangiroa • Hilo • Maui • Kauai • Honolulu

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Huahine • Bora Bora •

Rangiroa • Fakarava • Society Islands • Moorea

+1 more

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Huahine • Society Islands •

Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Huahine • Aitutaki •

Rarotonga • Bora Bora • Society Islands

+2 more

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Fakarava • Omoa • Hiva Oa •

Hapatoni • Nuku Hiva • Huahine • Bora Bora

+3 more

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Huahine • Raiatea •

Society Islands • Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva •

Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

331 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Tahiti

208 Reviews

Family Friendly Cruises from Tahiti

208 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Tahiti

208 Reviews

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Tahiti

208 Reviews

Singles Cruises from Tahiti

208 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from Tahiti

208 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from Tahiti

208 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Tahiti

208 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map