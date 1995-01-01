Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Tahiti Seabourn Quest Cruises

Find Tahiti Seabourn Quest Cruises

We found you 5 cruises

Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Cabins
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Dining
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest

10 Nights

Bora Bora & Tahitian Nights Explorer

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Huahine • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Bahia d'Opunoha • Tahiti

169 reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Cabins
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Dining
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest

19 Nights

Polynesia Pacific Passage

Port: Tahiti • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Maui • Honolulu • Kona • Los Angeles

169 reviews
Mar 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Cabins
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Dining
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest

48 Nights

Polynesia & Panama Canal Passage

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Huahine • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Bahia d'Opunoha • Tahiti • Raiatea +15 more

169 reviews
Mar 9, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Cabins
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Dining
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest

38 Nights

Isles Of Polynesia, Hawaii & Panama Canal Passage

Port: Tahiti • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Maui • Honolulu • Kona • Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco +8 more

169 reviews
Mar 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

29 Nights

Splendors Of Hawaii & Polynesia

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Huahine • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Bahia d'Opunoha • Tahiti • Raiatea +5 more

169 reviews
Mar 9, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Seabourn Sojourn Cruises

Seabourn Sojourn Cruises

160 Reviews
Seabourn Pursuit Cruises

Seabourn Pursuit Cruises

12 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.