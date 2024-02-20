  • Newsletter
Romantic & Couples Cruises from Sydney

Romantic & Couples Cruises from Sydney

We found you 167 cruises

Queen Elizabeth

14 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Ile of Pines • Lautoka •

Suva • Port Vila • Luganville • Noumea • Sydney

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

17 Nights
Fiji Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Isle of Pines •

Mystery Island • Lautoka • Suva • Apia, Samoa

+3 more

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess

15 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Noumea • Mystery Island •

Suva • Dravuni Island • Paihia • Auckland

+1 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess

33 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Tauranga • Auckland •

Pago Pago • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Maui

+5 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

14 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Noumea • Mystery Island •

Port Vila • Suva • Dravuni Island • Lautoka

+1 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

27 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Tauranga • Auckland •

Pago Pago • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Maui

+1 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Brisbane • Willis Island •

Cairns • Darwin • Kimberley Coast • Exmouth

+9 more

1,028 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Hobart • Port Arthur •

Kangaroo Island • Sydney

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Brisbane • Airlie Beach •

Cairns • Darwin • Bali • Singapore

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

29 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga •

Suva • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Maui

+3 more

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Melbourne • Hobart •

Fjordland • Dunedin • Wellington • Tauranga

+1 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Alotau • Conflict Islands •

Manila • Hong Kong • Taipei • Kagoshima • Kobe

+2 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

42 Nights
Grand World Voyage

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Brisbane • Airlie Beach •

Cairns • Darwin • Komodo Island • Bali

+12 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Fjordland • Dunedin •

Christchurch • Wellington • Tauranga • Auckland

+2 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Fjordland • Dunedin •

Christchurch • Picton • Tauranga • Auckland

+2 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

