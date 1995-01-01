Find Sydney Grand Princess Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 16 cruises

Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Cabins
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Dining
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Activity/Entertainment
Grand Princess
Grand Princess
Grand Princess

15 Nights

15 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Fjordland • Dunedin • Christchurch • Picton • Auckland • Tauranga • Paihia • Sydney

1,632
Nov 3, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Cabins
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Dining
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Activity/Entertainment
Grand Princess
Grand Princess
Grand Princess

26 Nights

26 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Melbourne • Adelaide • Albany • Margaret River • Perth • Exmouth+7 more

1,632
Apr 2, 2027
Princess Cruises
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Cabins
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Dining
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Activity/Entertainment
Grand Princess
Grand Princess
Grand Princess

6 Nights

6 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Melbourne • Adelaide

1,632
Apr 2, 2027
Princess Cruises
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Cabins
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Dining
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Activity/Entertainment
Grand Princess
Grand Princess
Grand Princess

9 Nights

9 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Willis Island • Sydney

1,632
Nov 30, 2026
Princess Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

49 Nights

49 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Sydney • Auckland • Paihia • Suva • Dravuni Island • Apia, Samoa • Tahiti • Moorea+12 more

1,632
Jun 17, 2027
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

17 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Willis Island • Port Douglas, Australia • Darwin • Kuri Bay+4 more

1,632
Apr 30, 2027
Princess Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Kangaroo Island • Adelaide • Port Lincoln • Hobart • Port Arthur • Sydney

1,632
Nov 18, 2026
Princess Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Auckland

1,632
Jun 17, 2027
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Airlie Beach • Townsville • Cairns • Port Douglas, Australia • Alotau+3 more

1,632
Jun 3, 2027
Princess Cruises

79 Nights

79 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Sydney • Auckland • Paihia • Suva • Dravuni Island • Apia, Samoa • Tahiti • Moorea+25 more

1,632
Jun 17, 2027
Princess Cruises

2 Nights

2 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane

1,632
Dec 9, 2026
Princess Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Lautoka • Suva • Dravuni Island • Mystery Island • Noumea • Sydney

1,632
Mar 20, 2027
Princess Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Melbourne • Adelaide • Albany • Margaret River • Perth • Exmouth+8 more

1,632
Apr 2, 2027
Princess Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Melbourne

1,632
Apr 2, 2027
Princess Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Melbourne • Adelaide • Albany • Margaret River • Perth

1,632
Apr 2, 2027
Princess Cruises

Related Cruises

Grand Princess Cruises from Vancouver

Grand Princess Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
Grand Princess Cruises from Florida

Grand Princess Cruises from Florida

Grand Princess Cruises from the East Coast

Grand Princess Cruises from the East Coast

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.