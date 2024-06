St. Petersburg cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from St. Petersburg go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Baltic Sea, Denmark, Germany, and Sweden.

Wanted to visit Kizhi church and get to know St Petersburg and Moscow better (took both pre and post extensions) Everything worked out very well!

I think overall it was good value,a couple of areas where they could have done better - mainly the consistency of the food.Not Princess's fault and I felt a bit sorry for the guy that tried to sort it but they should have had some seats there or picked up somewhere else, for the money charged it simply wasn't good enough.

The excellent food on this small ship was the best we have had on a cruise.The small ship offered all the amenities we desired on a cruise.

We took the New Year's cruise from St . Petersburg , FL, to Key West, FL, round trip. It was only the second cruise for this itinerary and everything was planned/executed very well.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024 .