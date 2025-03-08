Starting at just $7,850, choose the perfect cruise from St. Martin that fits your traveling desires.

St. Martin cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from St. Martin go to exciting destinations such as Caribbean - All, France, and BVI.

The Piano Bar with Sammy was much frequented on this sailing compared to last year, with a good crowd every night and action at the Blackjack table most evenings.Conclusion: While the SD I had 104 passengers compared to 84 last year, the ship never felt crowded, and service never missed a beat.

All this is to say that the Wind Surf was a perfect compromise - small enough to get into quiet harbors and feel like you're sailing, but large enough to offer 3 great restaurants and plenty to do.Then there was the food - can't say enough about how delicious it was!

Barthelemy and St . Martin . We had a large suite on Deck 3 which was beautifully appointed and comfortable with a King-sized bed.

There is a afternoon happy hour with delicious snacks and plenty of sips (or non-sips) Dining out on the deck watching breathtaking sunsets till the night sky fills with stars is just one of the many highlights of sailing on Vela.And I am looking forward to sailing on their new sailing yacht, Lyra, around the Greek Islands!

