Cruises out of St. Martin

Cruises out of St. Martin

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Ponant
Le Ponant

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: St. Martin • Prickly Pear Cays • Gustavia • Nevis • Falmouth • Barbuda • Iles des Saintes +1 more

9 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Ponant
Le Ponant

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: St. Martin • Carriacou • Virgin Gorda • Norman Island • Cooper Island • Tortola +4 more

9 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices
Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

Common St. Martin Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from St. Martin?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Ponant.

What cruise trip options do I have from St. Martin?

Most commonly, cruises from St. Martin go to exciting destinations such as Caribbean - All, France, and BVI.

How many days are cruises from St. Martin?

St. Martin cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from St. Martin cost?

Starting at just $7,850, choose the perfect cruise from St. Martin that fits your traveling desires.

St. Martin Cruise Reviews

Sun, fun and fabulous sailing!

There is a afternoon happy hour with delicious snacks and plenty of sips (or non-sips) Dining out on the deck watching breathtaking sunsets till the night sky fills with stars is just one of the many highlights of sailing on Vela.And I am looking forward to sailing on their new sailing yacht, Lyra, around the Greek Islands!Read More
User Avatar
Tabbycoco

My First Cruise and I'm Spoiled Rotten!

Barthelemy and St. Martin. We had a large suite on Deck 3 which was beautifully appointed and comfortable with a King-sized bed.Read More
User Avatar
AniW

Loved it!

All this is to say that the Wind Surf was a perfect compromise - small enough to get into quiet harbors and feel like you're sailing, but large enough to offer 3 great restaurants and plenty to do.Then there was the food - can't say enough about how delicious it was!Read More
User Avatar
neruvo

Better the Second Time!

The Piano Bar with Sammy was much frequented on this sailing compared to last year, with a good crowd every night and action at the Blackjack table most evenings.Conclusion: While the SD I had 104 passengers compared to 84 last year, the ship never felt crowded, and service never missed a beat.Read More
User Avatar
Cortesefam

