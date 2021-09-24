Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruises out of St. Louis

Cruises out of St. Louis

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. Please update your search criteria and try again.

Common St. Louis Cruise questions

St. Louis Cruise Reviews

Upper Mississippi onboard the ACL American Melody

We started our journey in St Louis and traveled to Hannibal, MO the home of Mark Twain.Read More
User Avatar
rhflachbart

Rolling On The River

We flew in to St. Louis, and were lodged at the Hilton at the Ballpark, where we checked in, and completed a Covid test. We toured St.Read More
User Avatar
bob brown

Life on the Mississippi (American Countess-St. Louis to Red Wing

Day 1, St. Louis. We flew to St. Louis and took the Metro-Link subway to the 8th and Pine Station. The cost is $2 each for seniors but we observed that no one pays other than us.Read More
User Avatar
runner19492002

Perfect= crew, ship, food, shore excursions, entertainment and fellow passengers

We cruised from Minneapolis/St Paul to St. Louis and learned a lot about the geography and history of the river and the places we stopped.Read More
User Avatar
Manyplaces2go

Related Cruises

Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

763 Reviews
Cruises from Cape Town

Cruises from Cape Town

85 Reviews
Cruises from Copacabana Beach

Cruises from Copacabana Beach

152 Reviews
Cruises from Edinburgh

Cruises from Edinburgh

220 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Haifa

Cruises from Haifa

180 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

169 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

695 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

447 Reviews
Cruises from Miami

Cruises from Miami

2,810 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

81 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

359 Reviews
Cruises from Tahiti

Cruises from Tahiti

212 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

306 Reviews
Cruises from Yokohama

Cruises from Yokohama

Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.