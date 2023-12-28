  • Newsletter
Luxury Cruises from Singapore

Luxury Cruises from Singapore

We found you 73 cruises

Riviera

15 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Koh Samui • Bangkok •

Sihanoukville • South China Sea

+6 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

16 Nights
Repositioning Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Sabang • Colombo • Kochi • Mangalore • Goa

+4 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

34 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • South China Sea •

Cruising • Bali • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising

+16 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

20 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang •

Langkawi • Phuket • Hambantota • Colombo

+6 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

6 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Da Nang • Hong Kong

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Koh Samui • Bangkok •

Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Malacca • Phuket • Penang •

Kelang • Koh Samui • Bangkok

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Jewels Of India & Arabia

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Galle • Colombo • Mumbai • Muscat • Doha

+2 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

36 Nights
India, Arabia, Egypt & Holy Land

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Galle • Colombo • Mumbai • Muscat • Doha

+11 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Thailand, Vietnam & Malaysia

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Bangkok • Ko Kood •

Sihanoukville • Ho Chi Minh City • Kelang

+2 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Bangkok • Ko Kood •

Sihanoukville • Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang

+2 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

34 Nights
World Cruise: Empires Of The Sun

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang •

Langkawi • Phuket • Colombo • Maldives

+11 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Bali • Geraldton • Perth

824 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Penang • Ko Rok Nok •

Langkawi • Lumut • Malacca • Singapore

22 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

24 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Da Nang • Hong Kong •

Manila • Hualien • Taipei • Kagoshima

+7 more

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

