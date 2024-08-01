Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Singapore Carnival Splendor Cruises

Find Singapore Carnival Splendor Cruises

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. Please update your search criteria and try again.

Related Cruises

Celebrity Millennium Cruises

Celebrity Millennium Cruises

1,746 Reviews
Norwegian Sun Cruises

Norwegian Sun Cruises

2,179 Reviews
Silversea Silver Whisper Cruises

Silversea Silver Whisper Cruises

233 Reviews
Coral Princess Cruises

Coral Princess Cruises

1,032 Reviews
Oceania Regatta Cruises

Oceania Regatta Cruises

445 Reviews
Diamond Princess Cruises

Diamond Princess Cruises

929 Reviews
Holland America Westerdam Cruises

Holland America Westerdam Cruises

1,133 Reviews
Crown Princess Cruises

Crown Princess Cruises

2,249 Reviews
Holland America Noordam Cruises

Holland America Noordam Cruises

834 Reviews
Celebrity Solstice Cruises

Celebrity Solstice Cruises

2,243 Reviews
Oceania Riviera Cruises

Oceania Riviera Cruises

804 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruises

2,885 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas Cruises

765 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Cruises

Oceania Sirena Cruises

300 Reviews
Seabourn Encore Cruises

Seabourn Encore Cruises

142 Reviews
Silversea Silver Muse Cruises

Silversea Silver Muse Cruises

271 Reviews
Azamara Pursuit Cruises

Azamara Pursuit Cruises

161 Reviews
Silver Dawn Cruises

Silver Dawn Cruises

66 Reviews
Silver Nova Cruises

Silver Nova Cruises

29 Reviews
Cunard Queen Anne Cruises

Cunard Queen Anne Cruises

34 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.