Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Cabins
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Dining
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

13 Nights

13 Nights  AsiaBali, Malaysia & Thailand

Port: Singapore • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Kelang • Bali • Lombok • Bali

1,763
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Cabins
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Dining
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

15 Nights

15 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hong Kong • Taipei • Tokushima • Yokohama

153
Mar 1, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Drinks in Martinis on Deck 6 aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Sailing the Mediterranean aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Stateroom aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista

16 Nights

16 Nights  World CruiseRepositioning Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Phuket • Colombo • Kochi • Mumbai • Muscat • Khasab • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

139
Apr 27, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Cabins
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Dining
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Casino (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaAsia - Middle East

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Phuket • Galle • Kochi • Mangalore • Mormugao • Muscat • Dubai+2 more

2,206
Mar 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaSingapore To Tokyo Cruise

Port: Singapore • Phu My • Hong Kong • Taipei • Jelu Island • Nagasaki • Kobe • Shimizu • Tokyo

776
Apr 17, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Hong Kong • Jelu Island • Seoul • Kagoshima • Tokyo

279
Mar 6, 2025
Silversea

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaThailand & Vietnam Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

2,266
Celebrity Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang • Lombok • Darwin • Cairns • Airlie Beach+1 more

205
Nov 18, 2025
Princess Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaThailand & Vietnam Holiday

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

2,266
Dec 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  AsiaThailand & Vietnam Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

2,266
Mar 2, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaBali, Malaysia & Thailand

Port: Singapore • Bali • Kelang • Penang • Phuket • Singapore

1,763
Feb 20, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Nha Trang • Ho Chi Minh City • Sihanoukville • Koh Samui • Phuket • Langkawi+3 more

941
Dec 23, 2025
Princess Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaHong Kong, Japan & Vietnam

Port: Singapore • Phu My • Hong Kong • Taipei • Kagoshima • Yokohama

1,763
Mar 3, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Lombok • Bali • Darwin • Port Douglas, Australia • Cairns • Airlie Beach+1 more

2,266
Dec 19, 2025
Princess Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Langkawi • Phuket • Penang • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Singapore

941
Jan 30, 2026
Princess Cruises

