Cruises out of Singapore

Common Singapore Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Singapore?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal, and Cunard Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Singapore?

Most commonly, cruises from Singapore go to exciting destinations such as Asia, South Pacific, Italy, Spain, and Europe River.

How many days are cruises from Singapore?

Singapore cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Singapore cost?

Starting at just $286, choose the perfect cruise from Singapore that fits your traveling desires.

Singapore Cruise Reviews

Beware of correctly booking assistance for disable

and return and in Singapore on return.Read More
User Avatar
00Jules00

Add a stay in KL to your cruise

To make the most of our trip we decided to add in four days in Kuala Lumpur which is just a short 70 min flight to Singapore.Read More
User Avatar
Bellingen4800

Not the cruise I wanted.

It was our 50th wedding Aniversary.Boarded 6/2/2024 Singapore to Singapore through Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam. We were so disappointed with the lack of hygiene and infection control.Read More
User Avatar
Vic6-

Still better than a day at work

This 13 night sailing left from Singapore , so we spent a few days there just relaxing and getting out and about and if you have not been to Singapore it is a great place, safe, easy to get around andRead More
User Avatar
GEcruzer

