Cruises out of Shanghai

Cruises out of Shanghai

We found you 35 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Bellissima
Bellissima (Photo: MSC Cruises)

3 Night
Far East Cruise

123 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Spectrum of the Seas
Spectrum of the Seas

7 Night
Kobe, Osaka & Tokyo Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Spectrum of the Seas
Spectrum of the Seas

7 Night
Osaka, Kobe & Tokyo Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Spectrum of the Seas
Spectrum of the Seas

5 Night
Fukuoka & Nagasaki Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

5 Night
Fukuoka & Busan Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Okinawa & Ishigaki Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Nagasaki & Fukuoka Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Kagoshima & Okinawa Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Shanghai To Hong Kong Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Nagasaki & Jeju Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Nagasaki Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Fukuoka & Jeju Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
China Discovery

402 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

6 Night
Fukuoka, Nagasaki & Kumamoto

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Kumamoto & Fukuoka Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Shanghai Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Shanghai?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Royal Caribbean International, Oceania Cruises, and MSC Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Shanghai?

Most commonly, cruises from Shanghai go to exciting destinations such as Asia, China, and Japan.

How many days are cruises from Shanghai?

Shanghai cruises often range from 3-5 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Shanghai cost?

Starting at just $189, choose the perfect cruise from Shanghai that fits your traveling desires.

Shanghai Cruise Reviews

What an impressive ship!

The Solarium dining venue for lunch was perfect.We were recently on another line 3 weeks ago that had a reputation for fine dining.Read More
User Avatar
ballet618

Best ship in the WORLD!

In addition, unlike other cruise ships, Royal Caribbean are so open so you don't feel closed in while walking about the ship.We are going on another Royal Caribbean cruise during February school break.Read More
User Avatar
zeldazee

Silversea is just fabulous!

I found the food to be more than adequate, well prepared and the service staff were just great!Their service and way of doing things is European and, having lived in the US myself, is probably completely unsuitable to a lot of Americans.Read More
User Avatar
SmokeyToo

Staycation Cruise from Hong Kong

The ship was well signposted The staff all speak good English and are very friendly.The onboard ship app on the first day showed “fully booked” for most of the good outdoor activities.Read More
User Avatar
Jenica

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
Cruises from Cartagena

Cruises from Cartagena

904 Reviews
Cruises from Catania

Cruises from Catania

65 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

307 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston

Cruises from Galveston

767 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

168 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

44 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

690 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

445 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

358 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Texas

Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.