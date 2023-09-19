  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Senior Cruises from Seattle

Senior Cruises from Seattle

We found you 47 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel

9 Nights
Alaska - Seattle

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Sitka • Glacier Bay •

Skagway • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan

+2 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

7 Nights
Alaska Explorer

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Puget Sound • Juneau •

Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan

+2 more

1,188 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel

9 Nights
Alaska - Seattle

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Sitka • Icy Strait •

Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan

+2 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

23 Nights
South Pacific Crossing

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Honolulu • Kona •

Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Isle of Pines

+2 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

9 Nights
Alaska - Seattle

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Sitka • Glacier Bay •

Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Ketchikan

+2 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Alaska - Seattle

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Sitka • Juneau • Skagway •

Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria

+1 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Alaska - Seattle

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Juneau • Icy Strait •

Haines • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Ketchikan

+2 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Alaska - Seattle

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Sitka • Glacier Bay •

Skagway • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan

+2 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Juneau • Skagway •

Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Outside Passage • Ketchikan •

Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Haines • Juneau

+6 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

1 Nights
Pacific Northwest

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Vancouver

1,188 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Alaska - Seattle

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Juneau • Skagway • Haines •

Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Sitka

+3 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

53 Nights
Majestic Japan

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Vancouver • Juneau •

Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Kodiak • Dutch Harbor

+19 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Alaska - Seattle

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Juneau • Skagway • Haines •

Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Icy Strait

+3 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Seattle

931 Reviews

Family Friendly Cruises from Seattle

931 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Seattle

931 Reviews

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Seattle

931 Reviews

Singles Cruises from Seattle

931 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from Seattle

931 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from Seattle

931 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Seattle

931 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map