Find Seattle Norwegian Joy Cruises

We found you 9 cruises

10 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria +1 more

518 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria +1 more

518 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Seattle • Victoria • San Francisco • Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Acapulco +6 more

518 reviews
Sep 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Ketchikan +2 more

518 reviews
May 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria +1 more

518 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Glacier Bay • Victoria • Seattle

518 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Juneau • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Victoria • Seattle

518 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Endicott Arm • Victoria • Seattle

518 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Victoria • Seattle

518 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

