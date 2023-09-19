Find Seattle Brilliant Lady Cruises

Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificInside Passage Alaska & Canadian Coasts

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Lynn Canal • Icy Strait+4 more

Jun 11, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/PacificSeattle Juneau & Canadian Coasts

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Tracy Arm • Prince Rupert • Seattle

Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

9 Nights

9 Nights  North America/PacificAlaskan Inside Passage & Canadians Coasts

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Victoria+1 more

Jun 23, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificSeattle To Alaska & British Columbia

Port: Seattle • Sitka • Icy Strait • Lynn Canal • Tracy Arm • Ketchikan • Vancouver

Sep 3, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/PacificAlaskan Glacier Blues & Coastal Views

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Prince Rupert • Seattle

Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/PacificBrilliant Lady Seattle Mermaiden

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Prince Rupert • Seattle

May 21, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/PacificInside Passage: Eat & Drink Edition

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Prince Rupert • Seattle

Virgin Voyages

