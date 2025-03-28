10-14 Day Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo)

Cruise Critic Favorite
12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Santos • Rio de Janeiro • Ilheus • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Madeira

Apr 2, 2026
MSC Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Santos • Rio de Janeiro • Ilheus • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Madeira • Vigo

Apr 2, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Santos • Rio de Janeiro • Maceio • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • Madeira

Mar 28, 2025
MSC Cruises
