  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Luxury Cruises from San Juan

Luxury Cruises from San Juan

We found you 34 cruises

Star Pride

7 Nights
Windward Islands Surf & Sunsets 7d Sju-sju

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • Grenada • Bequia •

St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Maarten

+1 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

7 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Barts • Antigua •

St. Thomas • Puerto Plata • Atlantic Ocean

+2 more

37 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Splendor

21 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Barts • Antigua •

St. Thomas • Puerto Plata • Atlantic Ocean

+11 more

37 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

14 Nights
White Sands Of The Windwards 14d Sju-orj

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Thomas • St. Barts •

Little Bay • Dominica • St. Lucia • Grenada

+6 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Maarten • Antigua •

Iles des Saintes • St. Lucia • Bequia

+1 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
San Juan To Miami

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Kitts • Casablanca •

Barbados • Martinique • St. Barts • Salt Cay

+1 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Thomas • St. Maarten •

Dominica • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Barts

+1 more

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. George • St. Vincent •

Dominica • St. Barts • Antigua • Guadeloupe

+3 more

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Thomas • St. Barts •

Little Bay • St. Maarten • Jost Van Dyke

+2 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 6d Sju-sju

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Barts • Little Bay •

St. Maarten • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda

+1 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Barts • Antigua •

Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean

+4 more

270 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Thomas • Frederiksted •

Dominica • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Barts

+1 more

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • Tortola • St. Maarten •

St. Kitts • Curacao • Bonaire • St. Eustatius

+2 more

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Thomas • St. Barts •

Little Bay • St. Maarten • Jost Van Dyke

+2 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. John • St. Maarten •

St. Kitts • St. Barts • Jost Van Dyke

+2 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Family Friendly Cruises from San Juan

4,357 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from San Juan

4,357 Reviews

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from San Juan

4,357 Reviews

Singles Cruises from San Juan

4,357 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from San Juan

4,357 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from San Juan

4,357 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from San Juan

4,357 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from San Juan

4,357 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map