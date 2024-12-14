Cruises out of San Juan

Cruises out of San Juan

Common San Juan Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from San Juan?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal, and Disney Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from San Juan?

Most commonly, cruises from San Juan go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Bahamas, Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Eastern, and Caribbean - Southern.

How many days are cruises from San Juan?

San Juan cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from San Juan cost?

Starting at just $448, choose the perfect cruise from San Juan that fits your traveling desires.

San Juan Cruise Reviews

So good we booked again onboard.

This was our first SeaDream cruise and it was the 12 day transatlantic from San Juan to Lisbon. We were two of only 28 guests, and only 2 others were first timers. Just a wonderful experience!Read More
User Avatar
jerseymariner

The Viva is beautiful with a couple flaws

Juan.Read More
User Avatar
farmer51

Giving NCL a second try as a long-time Princess & Celebrity cruiser

We were through customs by 9:01am - San Juan has the facial recognition scanners. Took Uber ($19) to San Juan airport by 9:55am - plenty of time for our 1:40pm flight.Read More
User Avatar
macusr

Southern Caribbean Getaway

The only problem with the itinerary is the San Juan departure port which is cumbersome to get to.Read More
User Avatar
ib101

