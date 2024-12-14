Common San Juan Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from San Juan?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Crystal, and Disney Cruise Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from San Juan?
Most commonly, cruises from San Juan go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Bahamas, Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Eastern, and Caribbean - Southern.
How many days are cruises from San Juan?
San Juan cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from San Juan cost?
Starting at just $448, choose the perfect cruise from San Juan that fits your traveling desires.