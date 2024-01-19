  • Newsletter
Singles Cruises from San Diego

Singles Cruises from San Diego

We found you 26 cruises

Nieuw Amsterdam

5 Nights
Pacific Coastal Cruise

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Santa Barbara • Victoria •

Vancouver

945 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

51 Nights
Tales Of The South Pacific

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Kauai • Kona • Maui •

Honolulu • Hilo • Equator • Fanning Island

+17 more

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

4 Nights
Pacific Coastal Cruise

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Catalina Island •

Vancouver

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam

4 Nights
Pacific Coastal Cruise

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Catalina Island •

Vancouver

945 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

11 Nights
Wine Country & Pacific Northwest

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Catalina Island •

San Francisco • Victoria • Vancouver

+3 more

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Panama Canal

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Puerto Vallarta •

Huatulco • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas

+5 more

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Panama Canal

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Puerto Vallarta •

Huatulco • Puerto Quetzal • Corinto

+6 more

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
Circle Hawaii

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui •

Kona • Hilo • Ensenada • San Diego

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Classic California Coast

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Ensenada • San Francisco •

Santa Barbara • San Diego

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights
Panama Canal

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Puerto Vallarta •

Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal

+6 more

945 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Wine Country & Pacific Northwest

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Catalina Island •

San Francisco • Victoria • Vancouver

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Solar Eclipse & Mexican Riviera

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Manzanillo •

Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo • Huatulco • Puerto Vallarta

+5 more

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

31 Nights
Circle Hawaii & Panama Canal Holiday

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo •

Kona • Ensenada • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta

+9 more

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mexican Riviera

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan •

Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
San Diego To Papeete

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Honolulu • Maui •

Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Moorea

+1 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

