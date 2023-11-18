  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Romantic & Couples Cruises from San Diego

Romantic & Couples Cruises from San Diego

We found you 42 cruises

Nieuw Amsterdam

5 Nights
Pacific Coastal Cruise

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Santa Barbara • Victoria •

Vancouver

945 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

5 Nights
Mexico

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada •

San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

10 Nights
Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz •

Loreto • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

17 Nights
Circle Hawaii

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Honolulu • Kauai • Kona •

Hilo • Maui • Ensenada • San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

16 Nights
Circle Hawaii Holiday

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo •

Kona • Ensenada • San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights
Pacific Coastal Cruise

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Catalina Island •

Vancouver

945 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mexican Riviera Holiday

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan •

Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Classic California Coast

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Catalina Island •

San Francisco • Ensenada • San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

35 Nights
Hawaii Tahiti & Marquesas

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Hilo • Maui • Kauai •

Honolulu • Fanning Island • Equator • Raiatea

+6 more

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Classic California Coast

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Santa Barbara • Monterey •

Ensenada • San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights
Panama Canal

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Puerto Vallarta •

Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal

+5 more

1,188 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
Solar Eclipse & Circle Hawaii

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas •

Puerto Vallarta • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

+3 more

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Circle Hawaii

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Kauai • Honolulu • Maui •

Kona • Hilo • Ensenada • San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Wine Country & Pacific Northwest

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Santa Barbara •

San Francisco • Vancouver

1,188 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Baja Peninsula & Sea Of Cortez

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz •

Loreto • San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from San Diego

356 Reviews

Family Friendly Cruises from San Diego

356 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from San Diego

356 Reviews

Singles Cruises from San Diego

356 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from San Diego

356 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from San Diego

356 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from San Diego

356 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from San Diego

356 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map