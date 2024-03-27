Find San Diego Norwegian Jade Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 7 cruises

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Garden Cafe on Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Cabin
Norwegian Jade

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - San Diego

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Garden Cafe on Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Cabin
Norwegian Jade

15 Nights

15 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal-panama City

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Acapulco • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas • Panama City+3 more

2,095
Feb 12, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Garden Cafe on Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Cabin
Norwegian Jade

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - San Diego

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Garden Cafe on Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Cabin
Norwegian Jade

8 Nights

8 Nights  Pacific CoastalRepo - Pacific Coastal

Port: San Diego • Ensenada • Santa Barbara • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Vancouver

2,095
Apr 11, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - San Diego

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

2,095
Feb 7, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

6 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - San Diego

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • San Diego

2,095
Nov 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - San Diego

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

2,095
Oct 18, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

Related Cruises

Norwegian Jade Cruises from Miami

Norwegian Jade Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
Norwegian Jade Cruises from Vancouver

Norwegian Jade Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
Norwegian Jade Cruises from Florida

Norwegian Jade Cruises from Florida

Norwegian Jade Cruises from the East Coast

Norwegian Jade Cruises from the East Coast

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.