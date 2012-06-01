Common Safaga Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Safaga?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Star Clippers and Oberoi Group.
What cruise trip options do I have from Safaga?
Most commonly, cruises from Safaga go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Mediterranean, Africa, Egypt, and Israel.
How many days are cruises from Safaga?
Safaga cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Safaga cost?
Starting at just $2,880, choose the perfect cruise from Safaga that fits your traveling desires.