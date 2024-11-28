Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Sky

21 Nights

Atlantic Crossing & Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea +6 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Sky

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Sky

14 Nights

Italy,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor +3 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 24, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Sky

7 Nights

Italian Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice

1,216 reviews
Oct 24, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Italy,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Fusina • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor +3 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
21 Nights

Adriatic & Mediterranean Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Fusina • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor +8 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
21 Nights

Adriatic & Mediterranean Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor +8 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 24, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

Italian Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Fusina

1,216 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
