Fitness Cruises from Rio de Janeiro

Fitness Cruises from Rio de Janeiro

We found you 28 cruises

Norwegian Star

10 Nights
South America - Other

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Buzios • Ilha Grande •

Ilhabela • Santos • Porto Belo

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra

15 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Santos • Recife •

Mindelo • Casablanca • Valencia • Barcelona

392 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

17 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Buzios •

Bahia de Salvador • Mindelo • Tenerife

+3 more

717 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

16 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Buzios •

Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Recife

+6 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

17 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Buzios •

Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Recife

+5 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Santos • Paranagua •

Itajai • Punta del Este • Buenos Aires

229 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Santos • Itajai •

Atlantic Ocean • Montevideo • Buenos Aires

+13 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

19 Nights
Crossing The Equator: Rio To The Spanish Riviera

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Buzios •

San Salvador • Fernando de Naronha • Cape Verde

+4 more

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Buzios •

Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Recife

+8 more

331 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Bahia de Salvador •

Maceio • Tenerife • Seville • Barcelona

229 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Recife • Las Palmas •

Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa

112 Reviews
Costa Cruises
Costa Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Ilha Grande • Santos •

Itajai • Atlantic Ocean • Montevideo

+14 more

331 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Ilhabela •

Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Rio de Janeiro

112 Reviews
Costa Cruises
Costa Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Buzios • Ilhabela •

Balneário Camboriú • Montevideo • Buenos Aires

+1 more

112 Reviews
Costa Cruises
Costa Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Ilhabela •

Balneário Camboriú • Montevideo • Buenos Aires

+1 more

112 Reviews
Costa Cruises
Costa Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

