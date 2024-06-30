  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Luxury Cruises from Quebec City

Luxury Cruises from Quebec City

We found you 12 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Shadow

10 Nights
Canada Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay Fjord •

Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland

+3 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow

12 Nights
Canada Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay Fjord • Gaspe •

Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Boston

+2 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

16 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Sydney • New York •

Newport • Boston • Southampton • Hamburg

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

5 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Sydney • New York

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights
Canada Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay Fjord • Gaspe •

Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Boston

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Quebec City To New York City

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Halifax • Saint John •

Portland • Newport • New York

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Quebec City To Fort Lauderdale

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Boston • New York •

Norfolk • Jacksonville • Salt Cay

+1 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Corner Brook • Sydney •

New York • Southampton

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Corner Brook • Sydney •

New York

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Quebec City To New York City

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Halifax • Saint John •

Boston • Newport • New York

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Arctic Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay •

Saguenay river • Sept-Iles • Gaspe

+3 more

8 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Sydney • New York •

Newport • Boston • Southampton

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Family Friendly Cruises from Quebec City

344 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Quebec City

344 Reviews

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Quebec City

344 Reviews

Singles Cruises from Quebec City

344 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from Quebec City

344 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from Quebec City

344 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from Quebec City

344 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Quebec City

344 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map