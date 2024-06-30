  • Newsletter
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Quebec City

We found you 20 cruises

Emerald Princess

11 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay Fjord •

Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John

+2 more

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

5 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Sydney • New York

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

10 Nights
Canada & New England - Other

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay •

Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland

+3 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

10 Nights
Canada & New England - Other

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay •

Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland

+4 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Canada & New England Discovery

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Charlottetown • Sydney •

Halifax • Bar Harbor • Boston

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Halifax • Portland •

Boston • New York • Norfolk • Charleston

+1 more

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Canada & New England Discovery

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Charlottetown • Sydney •

Halifax • Portland • Boston

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Canada Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay Fjord •

Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland

+3 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Canada Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay Fjord • Gaspe •

Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Boston

+2 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay Fjord •

Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John

+2 more

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Sydney • New York •

Newport • Boston • Southampton • Hamburg

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Corner Brook • Sydney •

New York • Southampton

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Canada Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay Fjord • Gaspe •

Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Boston

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Quebec City To New York City

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Halifax • Saint John •

Portland • Newport • New York

6 Reviews
Crystal
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay Fjord •

Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John

+1 more

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

