Cruises out of Punta Arenas

Cruises out of Punta Arenas

We found you 11 cruises

World Explorer (Quark Expeditions)
World Explorer (Photo: Quark Expeditions)

9 Night
Ant-fsc-10d2025: Antarctic Express: Fly South, Cru...

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Maud
M S Maud main ( Photo by Adam Coulter)

15 Night
Antarctica Cruise

105 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Maud
M S Maud main ( Photo by Adam Coulter)

23 Night
Antarctica Cruise

105 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Maud
M S Maud main ( Photo by Adam Coulter)

22 Night
Antarctica Cruise

105 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Antarctica Cruise

105 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

22 Night
Antarctica Cruise

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

22 Night
Antarctica Cruise

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Ant-fly-8d2024: Antarctic Express: Fly The Drake -...

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Ant-fly-8d2025: Antarctic Express: Fly The Drake -...

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

23 Night
Antarctica Cruise

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

22 Night
Antarctica Cruise

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Common Punta Arenas Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Punta Arenas?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Hurtigruten, Quark Expeditions, and HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions).

What cruise trip options do I have from Punta Arenas?

Most commonly, cruises from Punta Arenas go to exciting destinations such as Antarctica, Argentina, Chile, and Falklands.

How many days are cruises from Punta Arenas?

Punta Arenas cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Punta Arenas Cruise Reviews

Epic Experience

We left Santiago on Nov 17 on a chartered flight to Punta Arenas. We spent 5 days in Patagonia, then crossed the dreaded Drakes passage without incident (medium seas).Read More
User Avatar
KL Maguire

"Fly the Drake" - a well-designed and nicely executed expedition to Antarctica

Quark's "Fly the Drake" expedition departs from Punta Arenas, Chile - not by ship, but by a chartered 2.5-hour flight that arrives on a gravel airstrip on King George Island.Read More
User Avatar
chrismcneil

Great expedition experience

We took the 'Fly the Drake' expedition, flying from Punta Arenas to King George Island. The flight was on Antarctica Airways, a 4-engine jet that landed on a gravel runway.Read More
User Avatar
justanothercruisefan

Amazing cruise to Patagonia and Antarctica

I selected this cruise because it combined Patagonia and Antarctica, and because Lindblad Expedition ships are renowned for the level of knowledge and education that they bring on board.The design and comfort level of the ship was outstanding, and the service was excellent.Read More
User Avatar
ACruiser555

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
Cruises from Cartagena

Cruises from Cartagena

904 Reviews
Cruises from Catania

Cruises from Catania

65 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

307 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston

Cruises from Galveston

767 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

168 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

44 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

690 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

445 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

358 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Texas

Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.