Cruises out of Prague

We found you 113 cruises

Viking Alsvin
Viking Alsvin

11 Night
Cities Of Light

178 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
River Princess
River Princess

9 Night
Authentic Danube & Prague

51 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Viking Astrild
Viking Astrild

9 Night
Elegant Elbe

127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Amber
Scenic Amber

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With Prague

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

18 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of Europe With 3 Nights In Prag...

41 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

19 Night
The Danube From Germany To Romania With 2 Nights I...

67 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Cities Of Light

201 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Danube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

41 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Danube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

13 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

18 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of Europe With 3 Nights In Prag...

95 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Classic Prague & Danube Delights

170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Elegant Elbe

117 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Active & Discovery On The Danube With 2 Nights In...

61 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

18 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of Europe With 3 Nights In Prag...

102 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

6 Night
Prague & Christmas Time On The Danube

170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Common Prague Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Prague?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Viking River Cruises, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, and Avalon Waterways.

What cruise trip options do I have from Prague?

Most commonly, cruises from Prague go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, France, Europe River, Austria, and Belgium.

How many days are cruises from Prague?

Prague cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Prague cost?

Starting at just $2,971, choose the perfect cruise from Prague that fits your traveling desires.

Prague Cruise Reviews

Excellent Cruise

A Viking rep met us at Prague airport and someone from Viking was with us the entire time. The Prague hotel and tour were excellent. Every detail was worked out as we made our way to the Hilde.Read More
User Avatar
MckyMse1841.

Wonderful trip on the Elba, in Prague, and in Berlin

In Prague, we were housed at the Prague Hilton (not to be confused with the Hilton Prague Old Town). The hotel is the largest in Central Europe.Read More
User Avatar
MostlyLegal

We loved the "Baby Longship", But spent too little time onboard.

The exception to that was in Prague since dinner was not included, we decided to take the Prague Folklore Dinner tour.Read More
User Avatar
boeing720

Viking Idi: Great Service and Hospitality

*Note: the hotel in Paris was simply a whole lot more crowded than in Prague, which mostly impacted breakfast for us.Read More
User Avatar
bumbul

