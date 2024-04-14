Common Prague Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Prague?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Viking River Cruises, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, and Avalon Waterways.
What cruise trip options do I have from Prague?
Most commonly, cruises from Prague go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, France, Europe River, Austria, and Belgium.
How many days are cruises from Prague?
Prague cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Prague cost?
Starting at just $2,971, choose the perfect cruise from Prague that fits your traveling desires.