Cruises out of Portsmouth

We found you 17 cruises

Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages third ship

5 Night
The Uk To Zeebrugge & Amsterdam

337 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages third ship

5 Night
A Virgin Celebration Voyage

337 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages third ship

12 Night
From The Uk To Spain And Morocco

337 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

13 Night
Portsmouth To Ireland Scotland & More

1,182 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

11 Night
Spirit Of The Celts

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

6 Night
English Sights & European Delights

337 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

13 Night
Portsmouth To Lisbon Casablanca & Spain

1,182 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

8 Night
Portsmouth To Copenhagen

17 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
From England To Amsterdam

337 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

836 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Expedition Cruise

197 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Expedition Cruise

8 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Expedition Cruise

8 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Night
Portsmouth To Zeebrugge

337 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

21 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

197 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Common Portsmouth Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Portsmouth?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal, Swan Hellenic Cruises, and Azamara.

What cruise trip options do I have from Portsmouth?

Most commonly, cruises from Portsmouth go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Western Mediterranean, World Cruise, Baltic Sea, and Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Portsmouth?

Portsmouth cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Portsmouth cost?

Starting at just $415, choose the perfect cruise from Portsmouth that fits your traveling desires.

Portsmouth Cruise Reviews

We could not have wished for more

Sadly, originally this cruise was going to St Petersburg and was not a Portsmouth/Portsmouth, UK cruise. St Petersburg - we have visited since 1972, is a gem and hope that some day it re-opens.Read More
User Avatar
FOXY7

Best so far of 11 cruises

erased everything and took me back to the beginning; no USB plugs in my cabin; worthless thermostat in cabin; some diesel smoke in room; great kindness towards disabilities; awkward assembly process in PortsmouthRead More
User Avatar
Zen Robert

Canary Islands with Saga

The journey from Cheltenham to Portsmouth has an estimated time of around two hours. The morning was very wet and unpleasant.Read More
User Avatar
Jay23

An entertaining trip with an entertaining Captain

This cruise was from Portsmouth which suits us fine although, paradoxically, being nearer the port meant that we didn't get aboard til quite late and so missed out on lunch!Read More
User Avatar
AdeAfloat

